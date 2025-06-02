Here's the timing for Monday night's strong to severe storms

The hot weather continues today with a high near 90. It will be mostly sunny, but there is still a little Canadian wildfire smoke in the sky. It will also be a little breezy.

Around 7 this evening, storms ahead of our next cold front will start moving into northeast Nebraska. Some of these could be strong or severe. A couple pockets of large hail and areas of damaging wind will be the main concern with any severe storms. The storms will weaken as they expand southeast towards Omaha, but the metro does have a very small threat for severe storms. At midnight, most storms will still be west of Omaha, and they may not get into the city until 2 a.m. or later. By about 4, most storms will be in western Iowa and northwest Missouri.

By the Tuesday morning commute, the storms will be gone, but scattered rain will continue for some of us as we cool down into the low 60s.

Scattered rain will continue at times through the rest of the morning as cooler weather continues to blow in behind the cold front. This will drop us into the upper 50s midday, but we should be able to rebound into the low 60s by the end of the afternoon. The rain will break apart through the second half of the day, but there will still be some hit and miss showers around during the evening commute. We could also see a little more wildfire smoke blow in late Tuesday.

We are dry Wednesday with a little bit more sunshine. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

Scattered rain returns Thursday. While some neighborhoods will stay dry, about half the region will see some rain. Highs will be in the mid 70s with mostly cloudy skies.

A small chance for rain continues Friday and over the weekend, but right now, it looks like most of us will be dry.

Friday will be partly cloudy with upper 70s.

We'll be closer to 80, which is average in Omaha, both Saturday and Sunday.

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 90

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Rain & Storms

Low: 62

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain

Breezy

High: 62

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Comfy

High: 75

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

