Here's When and Where Weekend Storms Are Most Likely

Today will be hotter, humid, and mostly sunny with a high near 91. It will also be a little breezy at times, blowing the hot air around.

Scattered storms will drift south into our area tonight, but most of them will stay along and north of I-80. These will end by the time most people wake up Saturday morning.

It will be a warm start to Saturday, in the mid 70s. In the afternoon, a cold front will move from northwest to southeast through the afternoon. This will kick off a few hit and miss storms in the second half of the day, but a majority of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa will stay dry. After a number of clouds in the morning, there will be more sunshine behind the cold front later in the day. While most of us will make it into the upper 80s, areas around northeast Nebraska will be closer to 80 since the cold front arrives earlier in the day there.

The cold front will drop the humidity a little for Sunday, but it will still be muggy. Highs will be near 90 with a lot of sunshine. A couple spotty showers could make it into our area late Sunday night, but most of us stay dry.

The heat gets worse early in the next workweek. Monday will be mostly sunny with mid 90s.

We'll be in the mid 90s again Tuesday, but a cold front will arrive later in the day with scattered storms and midweek heat relief.

Wednesday and Thursday will be in the mid 80s, which is average for late June.

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 91

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Storms North

Low: 74

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Storms

Breezy

High: 89

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Muggy

High: 90

