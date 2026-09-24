Keep the umbrella handy for a while!

3 Things to Know



Showers beginning this morning

Watching for flooding potential this weekend

Cooler even into weekend

Forecast

The showers are slowly going to pick up throughout the day. We begin our Thursday under lots of clouds, but later into the morning we could start to see those showers enter in from the west. They'll become more widespread around the early afternoon hours and into the evening.

Temps for both our Thursday and Friday afternoon look to remain in the 60s, and those overnight lows will likely only remain in the lower 60s, with a few areas scraping the upper 50s.

Our rainy pattern will continue with more off and on showers into Friday. There is some small potential for a break in the rain nearing the afternoon hours, though we'll likely still be under a lot of cloud coverage. We do have another wave of rain to move in after 6 PM that would lead to a wet Friday night.

More rain will continue off and on into Saturday, lasting for much of the day and into Saturday night. For now, we do have Sunday dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

Due to the recent rain over the last two weeks, and the amount of rain we could see through Sunday morning, river and farm field flooding will become more of a concern later this weekend. Up until Tuesday, Omaha has seen 12 consecutive days of rainfall.

By Sunday, things will be starting to dry out and there will be a little sunshine with highs in the mid 70s.

Looking ahead into next week, Monday looks partly sunny and near average in the upper 70s. However, it appears another system will move in and bring more rain for Tuesday and Wednesday.

THURSDAY

Cloudy and Wet

Scattered Showers

High: 67

Wind: SE 10-15

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Rainy

Low: 61

Wind: SE 7-15

FRIDAY

Cloudy and Wet

Scattered Showers

High: 67

Wind: SE 10-25

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