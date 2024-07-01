Multiple Rounds of Storms; Here's Which Ones Could be Severe

Missouri River Flooding: Water levels are falling along some parts of the Missouri River, but they are still climbing downstream. Check out this blog for the latest information on where water levels are falling and how much higher other parts of the river will get.

Forecast: Showers and storms will start to end into the lunch hour, but a few leftover showers will continue early in the afternoon, mainly in western Iowa. This afternoon will be mostly cloudy and breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

Late Monday evening, another round of storms will move in from the west. Some of these storms could be strong to severe with pockets of large hail and damaging wind. A couple tornadoes will also be possible. The storms will be at their strongest as they move into eastern Nebraska around 8 p.m., but should begin to weaken as they get closer to the Omaha metro around 11. More of western Iowa and northwest Missouri will see the storms after midnight as they continue to weaken.

Monday night's storms should weaken into scattered rain for Tuesday morning. We will warm up into the low 80s with higher humidity as scattered storms start to mix back in Tuesday afternoon. Some of these storms could also be severe with the threat for large hail, damaging wind, and a couple of tornadoes. The storms continue into the evening, but should weaken before ending at night.

A lot more of us will be able to avoid the rain Wednesday, but it will get hotter, with highs in the upper 80s.

There will be a lot more showers and storms across the region on Thursday, so have a backup indoor option for your 4th of July plans. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Friday brings a lot more dry time, and it will be a touch cooler, with low 80s and some sunshine.

We warm back into the mid 80s Saturday, but it comes with a few spotty showers and storms to avoid.

We'll continue to dodge some hit and miss storms Sunday with upper 80s.

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Morning Storms

Breezy

High: 75

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Strong Storms

Low: 72

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Strong Storms

High: 83

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Mostly Dry

High: 88

