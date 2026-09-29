Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
44  WX Alerts
Weather

Actions

Rain to begin today, flood advisory until Thursday

Clouds will roll in this morning and more widespread showers will mark most of our Tuesday afternoon and beyond!
Rain to begin today, flood advisory until Thursday
Paige's 9/29 Morning Forecast
Posted

3 Things to Know

  • Widespread rain Tuesday-Thursday
  • Flooding possible later in the week
  • Very fall-like this weekend!

Forecast

Tuesday morning so far looks fairly dry, but by late morning the rain starts to move in, becoming more widespread in the afternoon and evening. There may be a few rumbles of thunder, too. The rain could be heavy at times Tuesday night with more than 1.00" of rain possible.

There may be a lull in the rain on Wednesday morning, followed by more widespread and heavy rain Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night. This rain will eventually begin to clear out late morning Thursday, leaving the rest of Thursday dry and partly cloudy.

In total, most will see around 1-3" of rain, with the heaviest south of Omaha. Some areas from southeast Nebraska to southwest Iowa could see more than 5.00" of rain.

Flooding is becoming a concern this week and this additional wet weather will lead to flooded creeks, river and farm fields.

So far, September rain totals at Eppley are just short of 7" as of Monday morning, which is now in the top 10 wettest Septembers on record. With the additional rain on the way through Wednesday, night, we may end up in the top 5. The record is 13.75", set in 1965.

Friday (and the weekend) starts a much-needed pattern of drier weather for the Omaha region. We should see several days of sunshine and our temps look to remain fall-like, in the 60s through the weekend and early next week. There may even be 1 or 2 nights in the upper 40s next week, too! Frost does not appear likely next week. Omaha's average first frost is around October 6th.

TUESDAY

Cloudy

Rain

High: 73

Wind: SE 8-15

TUESDAY NIGHT
Heavy Rainfall

Cloudy
Low: 67

Wind: SE 5-10

WEDNESDAY

Cloudy

Rain & Storms

High: 71

Wind: SE 8-15

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

📱 More News from 3NewsNow.com

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tim Joseph Paige WX Alert Team 640x360.jpg

Omaha's Most Accurate Forecast