Scattered and Strong Storms End the Workweek

Forecast: We'll be dodging plenty of scattered rain today, but most of it will be light, and there will be a lot of dry time mixed in. This keeps us mostly cloudy and cooler with highs in the low 80s.

After 9 p.m., scattered storms will start to pop up, which could reach strong to severe levels. Pockets of hail and strong wind are possible with the strongest storms. They should begin to weaken after midnight, and we're dry for the Friday morning commute. We'll cool off into the upper 60s for Friday morning.

It gets windy Friday morning, blowing in higher humidity and heat from the south. So, even with mostly cloudy skies we'll warm up into the upper 80s in the afternoon. If you're saving a spot at Memorial Park for the concert and fireworks, make sure you have something to weigh down your blanket. A few spotty storms will kick off in the afternoon and strengthen later in the day. There won't be as many storms to dodge Friday, so more of us stay dry than Thursday, but there will be more storm fuel around, increasing the chance for a couple to become severe. Along with hail and strong wind, a couple tornadoes are also possible in the region, especially southeast of Omaha.

Saturday will be breezy as we blow the heat and humidity away. It will be comfortable with a lot of sunshine and highs in the low 80s.

We keep the sunshine and low 80s Sunday, but we may have to dodge a couple isolated showers Sunday night.

Rain is more likely Monday, but we should still manage to warm up into the mid 80s.

We push into the upper 80s next Tuesday and Wednesday.

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

Breezy

High: 82

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

Breezy

Low: 68

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Isolated Storms

Windy

High: 88

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Lower Humidity

High: 83

