Scattered Storms Return Late in the Workweek

Missouri River Flooding: Flood waters from South Dakota, Minnesota, and northwest Iowa are traveling south down the Missouri River, pushing it out of its banks along the entire stretch of river between Nebraska, Iowa, and northwest Missouri. Check out this blog for the latest information on how high the water will go, what could flood and close, and when the river is expected to crest in different areas.

Forecast: We finally get a break from the high heat and humidity today! It will still be a little muggy, but not nearly as bad as earlier in the week. Highs will be near average, in the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies.

We stay dry tonight as we cool off into the mid 60s for Thursday morning.

More clouds will start to move in Thursday morning, then thicken up in the afternoon. Scattered rain will start to push west into eastern Nebraska in the afternoon, then push into western Iowa by the evening. This helps keep us even cooler, near 80 degrees. Another wave of scattered storms will arrive Thursday night and continue into the overnight hours. A couple of these storms could come with some hail and strong wind, but most of them should stay below severe levels.

We get a lot of dry time Friday as stronger wind blows the heat and humidity back into the region. If you're saving a spot at Memorial Park for the concert and fireworks, make sure you weigh down your blanket so it doesn't blow away. We will warm up close to 90 degrees as we dodge some hit and miss showers and storms. The best chance for a couple severe storms will be southeast of Omaha. Some spots will stay dry.

The weekend will be more comfortable with lower heat and humidity. Saturday will be mostly sunny with low 80s, and it will be closer to 80 on Sunday with a couple of clouds. We may have to dodge a couple spotty showers Sunday night, but a lot of us stay dry.

Rain is more likely Monday as we heat back up into the upper 80s.

We'll be flirting with 90 again Tuesday with more sunshine.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Lower Humidity

High: 86

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Average

Low: 64

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain/Storms Likely

High: 79

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Storms

Windy

High: 89

