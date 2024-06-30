Several Rounds of Storms Early This Week, Some Could be Severe: The Latest

Missouri River Flooding: Flooding will continue along the Missouri River this weekend and next week. Check out this blog for the latest information on where water levels are falling and how much higher other parts of the river will get.

Forecast: The gorgeous weather we saw this weekend will not last. We could see some storms Monday morning, although these are not expected to become severe. We dry out by Monday afternoon, but the cloud cover will hold our temperatures in the 70s during the day. It will be breezy too with wind gusts in the 30-35 mph range at times.

By Monday evening, isolated storms begin to develop in central and eastern Nebraska. Not everybody will see a storm, but any storm that forms it can be severe with large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes possible. These storms will form a line as they approach the Missouri River, but the coverage and severity are in question as they hit Omaha. Still, be on guard for a few storms Monday night.

By Tuesday morning, most of the storms will be to our east. Tuesday will be notably warmer with highs in the upper 80s. The humidity returns as well. A front will likely spark storms Tuesday evening. There is enough energy for storms to become severe with large hail, damaging winds, and a tornado being possible. The exact areas are uncertain, but the greatest risk is in western Iowa to southeast Nebraska.

Wednesday is calm and warm with highs in the upper 80s with a partly cloudy sky.

The 4th of July could be stormy, but exactly when and who sees storms throughout the day is in question. If you have any outdoor plans on the 4th, pay attention to the forecast.

The rain chances lower Friday into the weekend with highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Clear

Cool

Low: 61

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

Windy

High: 77

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

Breezy

High: 87

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warm

High: 88

