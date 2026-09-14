Severe storms possible Monday afternoon

3 Things to Know



Strong to severe storms possible Monday evening

Wet week with several rain chances

Cooler weather, in the 70s!

Forecast

The Monday morning storms that we're waking up to should move farther towards the NE throughout the morning. We'll be a bit breezy for today, with wind gusts up to 42 mph. These southerly breezes paired with the daytime heating will be the perfect recipe for fueling severe storms later in the PM hours...

The storms will follow a cold front, with severe risks beginning as soon as 4PM. This broken line of storms should sweep through Omaha between 7-9 PM, and weaken after 11 PM over Iowa. The main risks of these storms will be large hail and damaging winds, but a tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

Rain lingers into Tuesday, mostly along and south of I-80. Temperatures fall back to around 70 as cooler air surges back in, and it remains a theme through the rest of the week.

Rain moves back to encompass everyone by Wednesday into Thursday. A few storms are possible Wednesday evening, but no severe weather is expected. Both days will be in the mid-70s.

Friday continues the wet-weather theme, and these showers will linger into the weekend. In total, the region could see 1-4" of rain, but a few spots could see higher amounts. The flood threat is one to watch, particularly if storms run over the same areas over and over.

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warm & Windy

PM Strong Storms

High: 87

Wind: SE 25-40

MONDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Rain & Storms

Low: 65

Wind: NW 5-10

TUESDAY

Cloudy

Scattered Rain South

High: 70

Wind: N 5-10

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain & Storms

High: 73

Wind: E 5-10

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