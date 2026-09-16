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Some drier hours Thursday, more strong storms Friday evening

There should be some extra dry weather around Omaha for Thursday and Friday, followed by a chance a strong Friday evening storms
Tim's 9/16 Wednesday forecast for Omaha
Posted
and last updated

3 Things to Know

  • More dry-time than rain Thursday
  • Strong storms possible Friday evening
  • 'Fall-like' feel with cooler than average temps

Forecast

There will be a few hit-or-miss rain showers around Omaha on Wednesday evening, but most will be dry. In fact, there should now be some extended drier weather for the next 36 hours. Later tonight, areas of dense fog will set in with temps in the mid 60s for Thursday morning.

Very spotty light rain is possible Thursday, but more than likely it will now be drier day with a few rays of afternoon sunshine if the clouds can thin out enough! Temps should make it back into the upper 70s.

A few spotty thundershowers are possible late Thursday night, after 9-10 PM. This rain should clear out by the start of Friday.

Friday will be a mostly sunny, warmer and windy day that ends with thunderstorms in the evening. We will also be monitoring a severe weather chance on Friday evening with highs in the mid 80s. The best time to see rain will be after 4 PM.

We'll keep the rain at probable chances over this weekend, so have a backup plan for any of your outdoor events this weekend. Saturday may stay dry through the afternoon, with rain moving in during the evening. Sunday looks cool and wet, in the 50s to 60s for most of the day.

In total, we could see an additional 2.0" to 4.0" of rain across the region through Sunday night. Some of our highest amounts will be across southwest Iowa where amounts could reach 5.0" of rain.

Next week should start to see a 'drying-out' pattern return to the region with temps at, or cooler than 75 degrees.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Cloudy
Light Rain & Fog
Low: 66
Wind: NE Calm

THURSDAY
Mostly Cloudy
AM Dense Fog
High: 79
Wind: E 5-15

Friday
Mostly Sunny
Strong PM Storms
High: 86
Wind: S 15-25

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