String Sprouts program at Omaha Conservatory of Music builds violin skills and confidence in kids

OMAHA, Neb. — For children ages 3 to 8, learning to play an instrument can be about more than music. At Omaha Conservatory of Music, the String Sprouts program introduces young children to the violin while also creating opportunities for connection, discipline and growth.

Child development experts say learning a string instrument can help young children develop fine motor skills, memory, focus and patience.

Lora Moriarty, associate director of String Sprouts, said the early years are a critical window for brain development.

"That window of that birth to five years old, when we can have impact on what's happening in their brain development, we know that this will carry them through their entire life."

For parent Monica Lourens, the program is teaching her children the value of practice.

"They don't always want to practice, but once they do, I can tell that they feel accomplished."

The growth can build confidence, too. Lourens said her children have had the opportunity to perform with a symphony.

"They are proud of themselves after they perform in their first concert. They get to perform with a symphony, which is a huge deal."

Lourens said she is learning from the experience as well.

"I've learned how my child learns by watching him, interact with the violin and learn violin. They're trying things that are very difficult for children, fingers, and, you know, listening and focusing for an hour. When they get home, they seem more focused. They're able to do, um, things for longer, listening to an audiobook."

For Lourens, it all starts with small steps that made a big difference.

"They want them to succeed, and they want them to have a love of learning and music, which I really love."

String Sprouts has been around for 14 years providing thousands of children with lessons for violin, viola, cello, and bass at no or limited costs to families.

Enrollment for violin classes are currently open. For more information visit Omaha Conservatory of Music.

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