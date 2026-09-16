Noli's Pizzeria in Blackstone temporarily closes amid financial setbacks

OMAHA, Neb. — The Noli's Pizzeria location near 40th and Farnam in Omaha's Blackstone neighborhood is temporarily closed after two coolers failed within six weeks and the owner said he does not have the money to replace them.

Owner Joel Marsh launched a GoFundMe that had raised more than $6,000 as of Wednesday afternoon.

Marsh said streetcar construction in the neighborhood has hurt the business over the past two years.

Watch: Noli's Pizzeria overwhelmed by community support after social media plea

Noli's Pizzeria overwhelmed by community support after social media plea

"For nine years, Noli's Blackstone has been a small business my family and I have been incredibly proud of. Over the last two years, streetcar construction has changed everything. Sales have fallen substantially while food, labor, and operating costs have continued to rise, and we have been struggling just to keep our employees paid and the doors open," Marsh said in the GoFundMe.

Noli's has been a fixture in the Blackstone neighborhood for years and donated meals to neighbors in need during the government shutdown last year.

Watch: Noli's Pizzeria gives away $20,000 in free meals

Noli's Pizzeria gives away $20,000 in free meals

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