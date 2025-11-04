Noli's Pizzeria gives away $20,000 in free meals

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – Noli's Pizzeria gave away $20K in free food in just days to neighbors facing food insecurity. Now the restaurant seeks community support to continue helping neighbors in need.



The overwhelming response forced the restaurant to temporarily close to restock and reset.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Joel Marsh, owner of Noli's Pizzeria in Aksarben, started a program to provide free meals to community members in need. The overwhelming response forced the restaurant to temporarily close for a day to restock and give employees a break.

"There's so many people hurting right now and they need help," Marsh said.

The program has showed the extent of food insecurity in the community, according to Marsh.

"I've cried with many people because they are so grateful to get a meal and not have to worry about where that's coming from, so it's been an emotional rollercoaster the last few days," Marsh said.

The restaurant will reopen Tuesday and continue to serve neighbors in need. To sustain the program, Noli's has established a GoFundMe campaign and accepts donations when customers place orders. The pizzeria is also seeking business partners to help maintain the initiative.

"They've worked tirelessly to help," Marsh said of his employees.

Despite thecosts, Marsh remains committed to addressing food insecurity in the community.

"I'm hopeful for the future and I think at least for me this program has magnified the issue and I'm going to do everything I can to try and solve it," Marsh said.

