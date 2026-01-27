Noli's Pizzeria overwhelmed by community support after social media plea

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Noli's Pizzeria has called the Blackstone neighborhood home for 11 years, but owner Joel Marsh is worried about the restaurant's future amid ongoing streetcar construction. After posting on social media asking for help, he saw an overwhelming outpour of support.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Noli's Pizzeria owner Joel Marsh describes the last year and a half as a struggle.

"Blackstone has always been kind of a difficult place, anyways, and I think the streetcar is going to be great when it is done, because to help that, but we just have a to suffer through two years," Marsh said.

He says the Blackstone location has seen over $300,000 in lost revenue because of streetcar construction.

On Friday, Marsh posted on Facebook describing the impact of not only construction but weekends with winter weather. He asked that people consider buying gift cards to use later.

"It was overwhelming and very humbling experience, we got, the community came out and we sold over $25,000 in gift cards in 2 days, which is, I can't even believe it," Marsh said.

It's not the first time he's seen the community show up. Just months ago, Noli's gave away thousands of dollars in food to help people facing food insecurity. He says since then the support has grown too.

"It just goes to show that the community is amazing and we are very grateful for that," Marsh said.

But like many small business owners, Marsh says the thought of an uncertain future in a place they've known for so long is heartbreaking.

"I built all of these like with my dad, bare hands, all these tables, every surface, at the other restaurant and here we built. I mean every recipe, everything you see is art to me," Marsh said.

Marsh's message is to continue supporting everybody along the streetcar route.