Council Bluffs moves closer to solving 'Triangle of Death' railroad safety concerns

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Council Bluffs is moving closer to addressing long-standing public safety concerns in a south end neighborhood known as the "Triangle of Death."

Mayor Jill Shudak announced Wednesday that the city plans to discuss next steps with Union Pacific and the Iowa Department of Transportation in early October. The announcement follows legislation establishing a fund for Iowa communities dealing with railroad-related transportation issues.

Residents in the Triangle have raised concerns for years that railroad crossings — sometimes blocked for extended periods — pose a public safety risk to people living in the area.

Shudak said the city plans to pursue state and federal grant money to study whether a viaduct or other infrastructure is a possible solution.

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COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA – The City of Council Bluffs and Union Pacific Railroad are working together on immediate and long-term solutions to reduce blocked railroad crossings, improve mobility, and address concerns raised by residents.

Residents have raised concerns about blocked crossings, including 5th Avenue at Indian Creek, 2nd Avenue at 12th Street, and 7th Avenue at 16th Street. Addressing the issue has been a priority for Mayor Jill Shudak, who has worked with City staff, residents, and Union Pacific to find a solution that makes an immediate difference while pursuing long-term solutions.

Recently, Union Pacific adjusted operations to help prevent crossings from being blocked during peak travel periods. Union Pacific will continue to collect data on blocked crossings, and the City and railroad will monitor conditions and work together to address issues as they arise.

“We appreciate the City of Council Bluffs’ partnership in addressing community concerns,” said Kelli O’Brien, senior director-Public Affairs, Union Pacific Railroad. “By working together, we can help reduce impacts on residents while continuing to safely and efficiently deliver the goods Americans depend on every day.”

The City is also working with Canadian National regarding service that travels through the area on Union Pacific tracks approximately three times per week. The goal is to also adjust the timing of those trains to further reduce conflicts during peak travel periods.

The City and Union Pacific are also looking at long-term solutions. City officials, including Mayor Shudak and Public Works representatives, are expected to meet with Union Pacific and the Iowa Department of Transportation in early October to discuss next steps. The City plans to pursue state and federal funding for a planning study and needs assessment focused on the south side of Council Bluffs. The study could help determine whether a viaduct or other infrastructure improvement is warranted.

“I want to thank Concerned Citizens of Pottawattamie County for bringing this issue to me in January and for starting these important conversations. Council Bluffs is a community with a rich, proud history as a railroad town, and that history remains an important part of who we are,” said Mayor Jill Shudak.

A recently enacted Iowa law (Railway Tracks Overpass and Underpass Fund) establishes a new fund to assist communities experiencing railroad-related transportation issues by providing grants to cities and counties to help construct highway overpasses and underpasses across railroad tracks. The Iowa DOT is expected to develop rules and an application process for the program beginning in November. Once details are available, the City plans to pursue these funding opportunities that could advance the project.

“We will continue pursuing every opportunity and working with our public and private sector partners to improve safety and mobility for our residents. I appreciate Representative Brent Siegrist’s work to advance and fund the new state legislation, as well as Representative Josh Turek’s support. Until a potential overpass is completed, we will continue working with Union Pacific to decrease the frequency and duration of blocked crossings,” Mayor Shudak said.

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