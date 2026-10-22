Stretch of warm weather continues, but changes are on the way by the weekend

3 Things to Know



Stretch of warm weather continues

Breezy Friday

Rain chances late this weekend, next week

Forecast:

Warmer than average weather continues this week. Temps are running nearly 15-20 degrees above normal for October right now in the upper 70s and low 80s through Saturday. The normal high is around 60-65 degrees.

There is also no chance at another frost or freeze until closer to Halloween with nightly temps in the 50s.

Thursday will be sunny and warm in the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

We will see a few more clouds around on Friday, and a 25-35 mph breeze out of the south. Friday is also expected to be our warmest day with a high of 82.

For now, the weekend looks mostly dry in Omaha, with the rain staying west. Some showers could push as far east as the US-81 corridor on Saturday and Sunday. Outside of this, highs are still warm, in the upper 70s on Saturday, and lower 70s on Sunday.

The slow-moving storm system finally gets a kick eastward Monday into Tuesday with scattered showers. This will be our best chance for rain over the next 7 days. Wednesday may bring a secondary push of moisture as well.

This storm system also brings a cooldown with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s starting on Monday and lasting through the week.

THURSDAY

Sunny

Warm

High: 80

Wind: SE 10-15

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Mild

Low: 58

Wind: S 5-15

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warm & Breezy

High: 82

Wind: SE 15-35

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Small Rain Chance West

High: 78

Wind: SW 10-20

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