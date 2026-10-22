Millard American Legion, VFW delay move into new shared building until at least January 1

MILLARD, NE. — A new building in west Omaha that was supposed to open on October 1 as a combined home for two Millard veterans organizations will not open at all this year.

The former El-Bee's building near 144th and Werner Way was supposed to become a joint home for the Millard American Legion Post and the Millard Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Signage outside the El-Bee's says the building will be called the "Millard Veterans Alliance."

The Millard American Legion Post said it was moving from its location near Millard Avenue and Q Street into a new building in July.

The two organizations decided to move in together after the Legion failed to reach a new lease agreement with its landlord.

Greg Kleve, Commander of the Millard VFW, said construction has been paused for 30 to 40 days while crews work on the building's electrical system.

According to Kleve, some of the crews are volunteers.

With the holidays coming up, he said getting people out to the site has added another layer of difficulty.

Kleve said the earliest the Legion and VFW can move into their new space is January 1.