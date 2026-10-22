Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodNorthwest Omaha

Actions

Omaha police investigate shooting at northwest Omaha gas station that injures two; suspect in custody

Police say the shooting happened late Tuesday at a Mega Saver gas station near 144th and Blondo.
Omaha police arrest suspect after shooting at Mega Savers gas station near 144th, Blondo injures two people
Posted
and last updated

NORTHWEST OMAHA, Ne. — Omaha police are investigating a shooting at a Mega Saver gas station near 144th and Blondo that left two people injured and a suspect in custody.

The Omaha Police Department says the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at the gas station. When officers arrived, they found a 48-year-old man with injuries.

Another person, a 23-year-old, was taken to Bergan Mercy for treatment.

Police say both victims' injuries are non-life-threatening.

Officers arrested 31-year-old David Seyler east of the shooting near 108th and Blondo.

Seyler was booked into jail on multiple complaints of first-degree assault, terroristic threats, and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Mary From Your Neighborhood 960x720.jpg

More News In Your Neighborhood