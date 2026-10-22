Omaha police investigate shooting at northwest Omaha gas station that injures two; suspect in custody

NORTHWEST OMAHA, Ne. — Omaha police are investigating a shooting at a Mega Saver gas station near 144th and Blondo that left two people injured and a suspect in custody.

The Omaha Police Department says the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at the gas station. When officers arrived, they found a 48-year-old man with injuries.

Another person, a 23-year-old, was taken to Bergan Mercy for treatment.

Police say both victims' injuries are non-life-threatening.

Officers arrested 31-year-old David Seyler east of the shooting near 108th and Blondo.

Seyler was booked into jail on multiple complaints of first-degree assault, terroristic threats, and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

The shooting remains under investigation.