The Sun is Back! A look at the forecast for next week:

As of Saturday afternoon, the sun has returned over Nebraska and Iowa for the first time since Monday morning! A few clouds move back in tonight as another night of fog sets in. Despite the fog, temperatures should drop lower to near 20 overnight, leading to any wet roads possibly freezing into ice.

Sunday will feature a mix of clouds and sun as temperatures rise into the upper 30s.

A cold front could bring some clouds and a sprinkle Monday evening, but most stay dry. Highs get even warmer, into the mid 40s.

Tuesday will be a touch cooler with highs in the low 40s and partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday is back to being warmer with highs in the upper 40s.

We could make a run at 50 degrees by Thursday and Friday! The weekend temperatures start to drop some as a few rain chances enter the forecast.

With these warmer temperatures, the snow pack melts as the ice starts to break up along the rivers. This could lead to an increase in ice jam risks along the Platte and Elkhorn rivers in Nebraska, for more information you can check out this blog post here.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Patchy Fog

Low: 26

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

More Snow Melt

High: 37

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warmer

High: 44

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

A Tad Cooler

High: 41

