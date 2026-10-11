THE WEEK AHEAD: Cool-down on the way with mid-week rain chance

3 Things to Know



Warm and windy Monday, near record highs

Cooler with rain mid-week

Chance at first frost of season Friday night

Forecast:

It will be a warm and breezy Sunday night with temps holding near 70 into Monday morning.

Monday will be another sunny, warm and breezy day with low humidity across the region. Continue to hold off on burning anything outside. Highs will be near 90 degrees for the 4th day in a row. The record is 95 degrees.

A cold front will arrive from the north heading into Monday evening. No rain is expected from it. But, it will knock our temps down by quite a bit for the rest of the week.

Tuesday will not be nearly as windy, but it will be much cooler with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A few spotty rain showers are possible later Tuesday night,

The middle of the week looks wetter at times, especially Wednesday evening through the day on Thursday. We won't see heavy amounts of rain. Most will end up with 0.50" or less through Thursday night. Thanks to the clouds and rain, temps on Wednesday and Thursday will be back in the 60s.

It may be a little windy on Friday as even cooler and drier air moves into the region. Northwest winds on Friday could gust up to 45 MPH.

The first frost of the season appears likely Friday night as temps across the whole Omaha region dip in the mid/upper 30s. A freeze does not appear likely at this time.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Breezy and mild

Low: 69

Wind: S 15-20

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm & Breezy

High: 90

Wind: S to NW 15-25 G35

TUESDAY

Partly Sunny

Milder, less windy

High:79

Wind: NW 10-20

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