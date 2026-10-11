Soapbox derby Monster Rally at Seymour Smith Park brings together families and communities across the region

Gravity is the only engine at the Monster Rally — a soapbox derby event at Seymour Smith Park where contestants race down the track powered by nothing but physics and preparation.

Amanda Roseland organized the Monster Rally at Seymour Smith Park. She says the community that has grown around the sport is one of the best parts of it.

"Soapbox is like a big family...a lot of us travel...we go between different cities that have races...stay at the same hotels...and we hang out in between races so it does become like a big community," Roseland said.

While kids are the ones navigating the vehicles, soapbox derby is unique because the whole family gets involved. Cody Garcia traveled six and a half hours from Ogallala for the race. He says the family aspect is one of his favorite parts of the sport.

"It's not like your normal sport where you drop them off at practice and show up on game day...you're working hand in hand with your kid," Garcia said.

For the contestants, their families say it is more than just building a car.

"It's great for the kids, they get to learn confidence at a young age. And a little competitiveness...while spending time together," Garcia said.

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