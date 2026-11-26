OMAHA, Neb. — Thanksgiving is all about giving back, and in Omaha, volunteers are making sure local seniors have a hot holiday meal. The Salvation Army's TurkeyFest brings volunteers together to prepare and deliver meals to seniors who may otherwise spend the holidays alone

It's a tradition rooted in community and compassion. TurkeyFest started back in 1991, when a small group of volunteers delivered just a few dozen meals. The tradition has grown to dozens of volunteers preparing more than a thousand dinners.

For many of those who take part, the need is real and the connection matters. "A lot of people are in dire straits. They are out of work, and just can't afford it, so you're really helping them out, and some of them, you know, they're either disabled or whatever, they can't get out to go somewhere, like a food bank, or a kitchen, or someplace where they're serving to people a sit down dinner," Betty Golmanavich, a volunteer for 35 years, said.

For some volunteers, giving back has become just as much a part of Thanksgiving as the meal itself. "I plan around this every year, so, and everybody knows that, so, you know, if they're gonna have us over, then I have to do this first. This is part of my Thanksgiving," Debra Grady, a volunteer for 30 years, said.

The organizers say none of it would be possible without the people who show up year after year. "The Salvation Army obviously wouldn't exist without volunteers. The whole organization relies on volunteers. Our volunteers are amazing, because some of them have been doing it 35 years. Some of the people here have been actually doing it every year. And without the volunteers, we couldn't do it. It'd be a disaster," Kevin Newlin, the TurkeyFest chef, said.

For the Salvation Army, it's also a reminder of what the holiday is all about — neighbors showing up for neighbors. "Think about that on the holiday, the family and friends that they're taking out of their time to come and care for others in the community, sharing with their neighbors. One of our themes in the Salvation Army is, give with joy, and that's happening today," Major Daniel Hull, general secretary and Omaha area commander for the Salvation Army, said.

For Golmanavich, the commitment is one she plans to keep as long as she can. "And as long as they keep it up and as long as I'm healthy and able, I'll be coming back," Golmanavich said.

As volunteers make their way across Omaha, they're not just delivering dinner — they're delivering a little comfort and a little kindness.



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