Nebraska and Iowa meet again on Black Friday, and there's more than the Heroes Trophy at stake. The rivals are closing the regular season with bragging rights, Senior Day and potential postseason implications all on the line at Memorial Stadium.

A rivalry with deep roots — and recent Hawkeye dominance

Iowa vs. Nebraska: A rivalry with deep roots — and recent Hawkeye dominance

For more than a century, Nebraska and Iowa have shared a border. But since the Huskers joined the Big Ten in 2011, they've also shared an annual Black Friday showdown. All-time, Nebraska still owns the edge, 30 wins to Iowa's 23, with three ties.

Recent history, though, belongs to the Hawkeyes. Iowa has won 10 of the last 11 meetings, including three straight. Last year wasn't close, as Iowa broke open a tight game and shut out Nebraska in the second half for a 40-16 win at Memorial Stadium.

The series has delivered wild finishes along the way. In 2023, Iowa used a late interception and a game-winning field goal to escape Lincoln. Close games, late kicks and turnovers have turned a cold Black Friday into one of the most emotional games on both teams' schedules.

More than a trophy: the Heroes Game

Since 2011, the winner has taken home the Heroes Trophy, part of a game created to recognize ordinary people from Nebraska and Iowa who have done extraordinary things in their communities.

In this, the 16th year of the Heroes Game, fans will honor two acts of real courage.

More than a trophy: Heroes Game will honor acts of courage

In June, Chris Preble and his wife were at Harlan Lake when they saw a camper on fire. Preble went in and saved a stranger's life. He describes the whole experience as surreal, as divine intervention. He is Nebraska's hero.

Iowa's hero is a teacher. In September, 24-year-old Hannah Jorgensen of Coralville was on a school trip when a student fell into a lake. Jorgensen jumped in and reached the boy, but both drowned. Being a teacher was her lifelong dream.

Jorgensen's family and the Prebles will be recognized at halftime.

Huskers riding high after upsetting Ohio State

Huskers riding high of victory over Ohio State into Rivalry Week matchup

The Huskers are riding high off arguably the biggest win under head coach Matt Rhule's tenure — Saturday's victory over the 14th-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes, their first over a ranked opponent in a decade.

"Did we need it? Sure felt like we needed it," Rhule said.

The rain didn't dampen either offense. Quarterback Anthony Colandrea found his targets, including tight end Luke Lindenmeyer, who set a new single-season receptions record for the position.

"That's just what he does. I don't expect anything less, and I'm excited to go out there with him again and beat Iowa," Lindenmeyer said.

The offense struggled for much of the season, a frustration Rhule voiced after firing offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen earlier this month. Nebraska is now 2-0 under new coordinator Glenn Thomas.

"I think we just said forget it, honestly. Ain't no secret sauce to it," Nebraska center Justin Evans said.

The defense has offered more consistency, ranking in the top 12 nationally in four major defensive categories and shutting out Rutgers on the road in a 31-point win. After a difficult game plan against Ohio State star receiver Jeremiah Smith, defensive coordinator Rob Aurich isn't underestimating Iowa quarterback Hank Brown.

"I think he's much improved in the last three weeks. I think they've been extremely efficient. They've started running him a bit more. I think he has command of their offense," Aurich said.

Some players are leaning into the rivalry's bad blood heading into Friday.

"We hate them, they hate us. Yeah, it's going to be in a hostile environment," Nebraska running back Jamal Rule said.

Rhule said staying focused will be the key.

"That's kind of what I mentioned to the guys. Like, it's football. Just keep it football. Get rid of all this other stuff. There's no this, there's no that, just football," Rhule said.

With a win, the Huskers would grab an eighth win for the first time since 2016.

National spotlight followed both programs all season

National spotlight followed Nebraska and Iowa all season

Both Husker and Hawkeye fans got a taste of the national spotlight this season. Big Noon Kickoff came to Lincoln for a matchup against the defending champions, then-No. 7 Indiana.

Iowa, meanwhile, hosted its first College GameDay in 20 years — complete with a visit from WNBA star and former Hawkeye Caitlin Clark for the matchup against then-No. 14 Ohio State.

Fans hand in Nebraska's report card

Before Nebraska closes out the regular season, we asked Husker fans to play teacher and grade the team, its players and its coaches — from A's to F's. We asked them to weigh in on Coach Rhule, quarterback Anthony Colandrea, the Blackshirts defense and the season as a whole.

How would you grade the Huskers? Fans hand in Nebraska's report card

The fans have handed in their report cards. Now Nebraska gets one last regular-season chance to improve the final grade.

Iowa eyes a playoff path — and Nebraska plays spoiler

Iowa eyes a playoff path and Nebraska plays spoiler in Black Friday rivalry game

The committee ranked Nebraska at No. 25 for the first time since 2016, but the Huskers appear to be playing spoiler against Iowa. The Hawkeyes, ranked at No. 13, are still on the outside of the College Football Playoff picture.

Iowa does have a path in. All of the teams involved are favored to win: If Indiana beats Purdue, Oregon beats Washington, USC beats UCLA and Wisconsin beats Minnesota, Iowa would play Oregon in the Big Ten Championship — and the winner of that game automatically goes to the playoffs.

Preview: streaks collide with a title bid on the line

Huskers could spoil Hawkeyes' playoff hopes

The Hawkeyes are riding a four-game winning streak and remain in the running for the Big Ten Championship Game. For head coach Kirk Ferentz, the margin is clear.

"First of all, if we don't have 10 wins, forget about it. And secondly, it's one of two things: we're either going to be starting our week next week, Tuesday, or we're going to be starting it on Sunday," Ferentz said.

Despite a 34-17 win over Illinois last weekend, Ferentz is still looking for more consistency.

"Certainly it was two different halves. A lot to be desired about our first half," Ferentz said.

He pointed to Nebraska's dual-threat quarterback and the new look of the Huskers' defense.

"I mean, there's not much else to say on, defensively. Probably the biggest change from last year. They're really playing really good defense right now," Ferentz said.

With two of the last three meetings decided by special teams, Ferentz says that phase could once again prove critical.

"In general terms, we're getting better and growing. There's been some inconsistencies at times, obviously, and that, I think we're growing overall," Ferentz said.

As the Heroes Trophy is on the line for Iowa, so is the chance to play in the College Football Playoff.

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