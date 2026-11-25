OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska lawmakers and disability advocates are increasing pressure on state leaders to reconsider proposed Medicaid cuts, with some senators now pushing for a special legislative session.

State senators and advocates gathered Tuesday in the Nebraska State Capitol rotunda to protest the proposed cuts announced by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Nineteen state senators signed an initial letter calling for a special session. Supporters would need another 14 senators to join the effort to reach the 33 needed to force lawmakers back into session.

Gov. Jim Pillen responded to the request by saying he does not believe a special session is necessary at this time.

“There is no need for me to call a special session at this time,” Pillen said in a statement. “I share Nebraskans’ commonsense expectation that welfare beneficiaries have skin in the game, and that is my priority.”

State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh, one of the lawmakers opposing the cuts, said she believes the governor's statement misrepresents the people who would be most affected.

“He uses very disrespectful language and derogatory terms to describe the community,” Cavanaugh said. “And I think that he does not understand that these are really integral, important people to our communities and our families.”

Cavanaugh warned the cuts could leave some families unable to continue caring for loved ones at home, potentially forcing more people with disabilities into institutional care.

For Dominic and Shelley Gillen, the debate is personal.

Their 24-year-old son, Will, has severe disabilities and experiences dozens of seizures each day. He requires around-the-clock care and depends on his family for his daily needs.

The Gillens said they believe the governor's comments create the impression that families such as theirs are simply seeking government assistance without contributing themselves.

“I would direct them to the picture behind us. Will is in the middle. And tell me, what does skin in the game mean for him?” the family said. “He's completely disabled. He cannot speak. He's dependent on us for everything. Is the expectation that he go out and get a job?”

The Gillens said the proposed cuts could add to the financial strain already facing families caring for people with disabilities. They also worry lower Medicaid payments could cause some care providers to leave the industry if they can no longer afford to operate.

Unless the state changes course, the first round of proposed Medicaid cuts is scheduled to take effect Jan. 1.

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