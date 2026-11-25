OMAHA — Law enforcement is urging drivers to make a plan before heading out this Thanksgiving weekend, warning that impaired driving remains one of the deadliest dangers on the road.

Mary Daniels knows that reality firsthand. Her son was killed by a drunk driver 8 years ago.

"The loss didn't stay at the moment at that side of the road. It followed us home," Daniels said. "I do remember the disbelief, the pain, the devastation that followed."

The Wednesday night before Thanksgiving is one of the most popular bar-going nights of the year. The Omaha Police Department says anyone planning to go out needs a plan to get home safely.

"44% of our fatal crashes are involving some type of impairment whether it's alcohol or drugs," said Lt. Danny Flynn of the Omaha Police Department.

Flynn said the most important thing people can do is hold each other accountable.

"What's the best way that people can prevent that from happening?" 3 News Now reporter Jeremy Fredricks asked.

"I think the biggest thing is stand up to somebody and say, 'hey, no, you can't drive today,' or 'hey, no, let me get you right home,'" Flynn said.

Neighbors have several options beyond getting behind the wheel — designated drivers, rideshare services, public transportation, or AAA's Tow to Go program.

"This program is designed as a safety net for when other plans or alternatives fall through," said Nick Jarmusz of AAA.

The free Tow to Go program will be active starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday through the end of the weekend.

For Daniels, the holiday carries a weight that never fades.

"Thanksgiving wasn't just a holiday. It's a reminder of another seat that's empty," Daniels said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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