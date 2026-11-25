WATERLOO, NE. — Hope402, a food bank in Waterloo specifically serving northwest Douglas County, is seeing a need for food that many might not expect in one of the area's most affluent regions, according to its founder.

Lisa Nielsen started Hope402 in December 2025. She said she wanted to solve an often-overlooked need for food banks in one of Douglas County's most affluent areas.

"Just because you live in this kind of house and you might have this kind of car doesn't mean that you just didn't suffer a job loss (or) you didn't have a kid that got sick," Nielsen said.

Nielsen says neighbors from Elkhorn, Bennington, Valley and Waterloo are coming to Hope402 in numbers she has never seen before.

Since September, Hope402 has served 144 families.

Of those 144, 39% were from Bennington, 22% from Valley, 20% from Elkhorn and 9% from Waterloo.

"People who live in those areas are categorized as 'You're wealthy and you shouldn't need help, and this is the zip code you live in,'" Nielsen said.

With Thanksgiving upcoming, Nielsen says she has seen neighbors come in and get food for all sorts of reasons — from surgery recovery to kids as young as 11 signing up their families.

"Everybody is, unfortunately, one step away from falling on their face as the economy changes and things in life are getting more expensive," Nielsen said.

Nielsen says she wants Hope402 to be a no-judgment support zone, no matter where in Douglas County you live.

"We just really took that to heart and wanted to be a solution to people who need that help," Nielsen said.

If you'd like to get involved with Hope402, make a donation or receive care, you can find more details on their website.

For their website, click here.