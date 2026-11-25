OMAHA, Neb. — Boys Town Cowboys claim first state football championship in program history with victory

Senior Michael Sanchez and Coach Chris Nizzi say the title reflects lessons in teamwork, character and commitment that will last well beyond the field.

The Boys Town Cowboys are Class C1 state champions for the first time in program history.

A 33-6 victory over Adams Central secured the title, but the road to the championship wasn't easy. Senior Michael Sanchez, who has spent three years with the Cowboys, said one of their biggest challenges was learning what it truly meant to come together as one.

"We had to learn that from the beginning that if we wanted to make be a state championship team or a championship team, that we had to practice like a championship team," Sanchez said.

That mindset is what Coach Chris Nizzi said helped turn challenges into opportunities for growth. "You know, if you want to be really good, it should be a challenge, right? If it's gonna be easy, you're not gonna be very good. So the challenge makes us better. The challenge helps us grow. The challenge helps us learn things, that we can take them to the field. And most importantly, it's stuff that we could take out the rest of our lives," Nizzi said.

For these Cowboys, the championship is more than a trophy. It's the lessons learned along the way, the bonds built through every practice and the character developed through every challenge.

"It just a dream come true to win state with my brothers, be there with my brothers, my teammates, my coaches. I really appreciate my coaches. For holding me accountable, helping become a better man on and off the field," Sanchez said.

It's a championship earned on the field, but lessons that will last a lifetime.

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