MIDDLETOWN, Iowa — The United States Army detonated five tons of lead azide munitions near Middletown, Iowa, around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials expected that people as far away as Central and North Central Missouri could experience some lead dust. The Army said in a press briefing that its mitigation efforts significantly alleviated the lead dust impacts of the blast.

Leaders give update after explosive detonation in Iowa

I was on the ground in Middletown on Tuesday, talking with residents about their frustrations with communications leading up to the blast.

WATCH: Video shows aftermath of Iowa detonation

The federal government has crews on the ground taking soil samples, including federal partners monitoring air quality.

Governor-elect Rob Sand wrote in part in a statement, "Iowans are safe, and damage to property is limited. I'm grateful to the experts on the ground who did all they could to make this detonation as safe as possible."

There is obviously more testing to do that will provide certainty over time, but for now, federal officials have reported that lead dispersal should be limited, Iowans are safe, and damage to property is limited. I’m grateful to the experts on the ground who did all they could to… — Rob Sand (@RobSandIA) November 25, 2026

Residents are still criticizing the communications on the project.



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