MIDDLETOWN, Iowa — Communities in southeastern Iowa are bracing for fallout from a lead munitions explosion on Wednesday morning, and here in Middletown, I've been talking with community members whose holiday week has taken a sudden twist.

The U.S. Army plans to detonate the nation's entire stockpile of lead azide in Iowa on Wednesday morning, warning that the dangerously degrading bomb-making chemicals could otherwise explode at any time.

Ryan Gamboa/KMTV Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, Iowa

The controlled detonation of roughly five tons of degraded lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown has set off concerns about potential health and environmental effects and frustration over a lack of information.

I knocked on about a dozen doors in Middletown. Neighbors who didn't want to go on camera told me they're angry, with some forced to cancel their Thanksgiving plans.

In nearby Burlington, shoppers preparing for Thanksgiving are shifting their holiday plans.

"We're going to have ours on Friday instead of Thursday," Shirley Martinez said.

Ryan Gamboa/KMTV Shirley Martinez

Others are perceptive to what's ahead.

"This is the best way to do it. Unfortunately, it's gonna spread in the air too," Melissa Tealy said.

The U.S. Army laid out its plan at a Tuesday morning press conference. I was there, and Army officials only took questions from select media outlets, saying, "this is the only option."

"Inaction is no longer an option," said Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley, the Army's leader of the operation.

Officials warned nearby residents to be ready to evacuate to avoid toxic dust in the air while also seeking to assure them that barriers around the blast zone should limit much of the plume. An emergency notification sent to cellphones said the detonation was planned for 9 a.m. Wednesday and that some people within 5 miles southwest of the plant may be evacuated. The "imminent threat alert" told those up to 20 miles away to remain indoors with windows closed "to avoid airborne lead dust, noise and vibration."

Ryan Gamboa/KMTV

Officials overseeing the plan say the wind on Wednesday is expected to blow southwest and away from Burlington, a city of just under 25,000 people that sits along the Mississippi River. The Army has set up additional "blast barriers" around the bunkers where the lead azide will be detonated, plans to apply ballistic gels and foams to absorb the lead dust, and plans to douse the materials with thousands of gallons of water.

The Army won approval for the detonation from a federal appeals court, which said the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency adequately incorporated safeguards in an emergency permit to minimize the dispersal of dust. The Army has changed the detonation date three times following an outpouring of public concern, rescheduling to Wednesday because of more favorable wind conditions and to allow more time for extra safety measures.

Ryan Gamboa/KMTV Iowans sealed up their homes ahead of Wednesday's detonation of lead munitions in Middletown, Iowa on Wednesday morning.

Neighbors I talked with said the Army's communication has been poor. It's still unclear where folks nearby should evacuate, with the resources offered by the government. The Army never answered those questions when I asked.

"How do you feel the messaging has been from the Army and everyone else?" I asked Tealy.

"That, they could have done been better," Tealy answered.

"Such a short notice, that we're gonna do this, it makes it hard for families and stuff to know what to do," Martinez said.

Ryan Gamboa/KMTV

Middletown Mayor Rodney Johnson said the detonation must take place "so we can move on with our lives."

Life still carries on, amid a black cloud over Thanksgiving — and the impacts of the detonation can only be determined in the coming days.

"Here we are working for a couple of days, then deciding what to do next," Roslyn Pumphrey added.

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