OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Holiday travel is in full swing across the nation and here at home.

Eppley Airfield says 183,000 people are expected to travel this week, with the busiest days expected to be Wednesday, Sunday and next Monday.

The fliers I caught up with told me they were eager to get to their destinations.

"It's cold, so cold here, much colder than it is in Dallas right now. So I'm ready to get on my plane and get out of here," Matthew Martinez said.

Nationwide, AAA projects around 81 million Americans will hit the road or take to the skies over the Thanksgiving holiday.

The holiday rush comes weeks after the FAA grounded flights due to overloaded routers. Matthew Martinez told me he was stranded at DFW for 8 hours during the ground stop.

"I was really concerned about cancellations and delays. I almost didn't make this trip because of that," Martinez said.

Other fliers told me they aren't going to let recent outages put a damper on their holiday traditions, old and new.

"We start Christmas early, so Christmas is already started while Thanksgiving is underway. Decorations are up, movies are on, Thanksgiving dinner is happening," Allison Penner said.

A newly married couple shared a tradition of their own.

"So we made cookies, little holiday cookies, and did little pictures of ourselves with a little letter and just took that around to all the neighbors and put them in mailboxes," Alexander Taylor and Hosanna Odhner told me.

Amid all the holiday hustle, travelers say it's about taking time to enjoy the little things.

"The Christmas season and holiday season is so short, and it's over in a blink, so just every day try and do something festive," Odhner said.

"So when you have family around you, that is the greatest treasure," Crystal Davis-Song said.

"I would say it's really important to spend time with our friends and family, because it's really hard to know what's going to happen next," Martinez said.

If you're flying out of Eppley, officials say try to arrive at least 2 hours early and double check whether your airline uses the north or south airport terminal.

They also say to check your flight status for any cancellations or delays.



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