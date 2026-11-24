OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — After the Thanksgiving meal comes one of the busiest shopping days of the year, and Omaha shoppers will have plenty of choices between major national retailers and locally owned businesses.

At the Target near 72nd and Dodge streets, employees are preparing for an early start and a rush of Black Friday shoppers.

Store Director Josh Richards said the entire staff is scheduled to work Friday, with some employees arriving around midnight to stock merchandise before the store opens at 6 a.m.

Toys, technology and apparel are expected to be among the popular categories. Richards said NeeDoh products and squishies are among this year's hot toy items.

The store is also giving early shoppers an added incentive. Richards said the first 100 guests will receive a gift card worth $25, $50, or $100, while one shopper will receive a $1,000 gift card.

But Black Friday isn't just an important day for big-box retailers.

At The Beautique, owner Ashley Anderson hopes shoppers looking for something different will consider spending their money with local businesses.

Anderson said about 90% of the items sold inside the store are handmade or repurposed, giving customers the chance to find merchandise they may not see elsewhere.

“All of those things, and each item is kind of a one of a kind,” Anderson said.

The Beautique features products from more than a dozen local, woman-owned vendors. The business also offers services beyond traditional retail, including a tarot reader and tattoo artist.

Anderson said shopping locally can have an impact that extends beyond an individual purchase.

“When you shop with a small business, you're not only supporting their family and all of their things, you are giving back to your own community,” Anderson said.

The Beautique plans to offer its own Black Friday discounts, but Anderson hopes shoppers will come away with more than a deal. For the local business, the goal is to build relationships with customers that continue long after the holiday shopping weekend ends.

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