OMAHA, Neb. — A planned lead detonation Wednesday morning in Middletown, Iowa, could deposit physical lead across southeastern Iowa, with impacts extending as far south as parts of far northeastern Missouri.

The physical lead could be deposited onto soils, playgrounds, watersheds, and any residents and residential areas within that blast site.

Iowa Detonation: 'There is risk associated'

Winds won't be overly strong, but they will reach about 15 mph out of the northeast. Those winds could carry the airborne lead plume as far as 100 miles, reaching Kirksville and Macon, Missouri — nearly 100 miles from the physical blast site in Middletown.

Areas including Omaha, Kansas City, and even Columbia, Missouri, should not be affected. Here in Omaha, we're about 200 miles away from the closest spot where the EPA expects that airborne lead plume to be.

But for our friends and neighbors in northeastern Missouri and southeastern Iowa, those areas will be affected by this lead plume during Wednesday morning's detonation.



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