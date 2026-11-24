RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) — The Bellevue Police Department is warning pet owners about a new kind of AI-generated scam targeting people searching for their missing animals.

I met with Angie Hospodka, the founder of Nebraska's Animal Loving Advocates Rescue to hear how these scams are unfolding. I paid her a visit at Harrison Street Animal Hospital, where she works.

She says one of her foster kittens Teddy, went missing in July, and last week she got a text from someone claiming to have found him. But when they sent a picture of him, she said something was off.

"Yeah that face looks like him but the body doesn't look like him at all," Hospodka said.

"They took the face of the cat and boop, it was literally the same head tilt, the same ear tilt, the same everything so I asked for another photo of the cat and the cat's feet all of a sudden were all orange instead of white," Hospodka said.

Hospodka believes those images were made using AI.

Bellevue Police say with AI-generated images becoming more convincing, pet owners should be careful about how much information they share online.

"Don't show in the picture what color sally's collar is, or don't say what color her feet are, or some element that would identify her that when that person tries to send that AI image either they don't have that information so it's going to be wrong or as you're conversing with them and asking them questions they're not going to know the answer," Sergeant Jess Manning with the Bellevue Police Department said.

Hospodka says this is the first time she has experienced this type of scam, and asking for more pictures helped expose it.

"Just ask more questions. That's what I did. I said well let me see another picture, let me see another picture and before you know the feet were now different colors and they started making mistakes and I was like nope, and never give anybody money," Hospodka said.

Bellevue Police say if you are unsure of a call or text claiming to be from someone you know, hang up and call the number directly from the original source.

Hospodka says Teddy is still missing. If you think you have found him or know where he could be reach out to NALA Rescue on Facebook.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.