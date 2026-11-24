OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska families affected by disabilities are facing new uncertainty after the state announced a series of Medicaid and disability-services budget cuts late Friday. The reductions, which are expected to be implemented over the next two years, are part of Nebraska’s effort to address its ongoing budget shortfall.

For families who rely on Medicaid-funded services, however, the concern goes beyond their own household finances. They fear lower reimbursement rates and reduced funding could also make it harder for providers to continue offering care.

Vince and Andria Cogley provide around-the-clock care for their daughter, Aidlyn, who requires assistance with virtually every aspect of her daily life.

“Our very real fear is that her providers are going to say this budget isn't enough to take care of your daughter anymore,” Vince Cogley said. “Or ‘our budget has been cut and we have to close.’”

The Cogleys say their family was already feeling the impact of reduced funding before the latest announcement. Aidlyn's funding was cut after the state changed her disability assessment, they said, even though her condition had not changed.

The family also says compensation for family caregivers has fallen to $6.12 an hour.

“We have heard multiple times from local and federal government that family caregivers should provide this care without expecting any pay in return,” Andria Cogley said. “When the bottom line is many of us have given up a career in order to be available for our children's needs.”

The Cogleys said they feel people with disabilities and their families are being disproportionately affected because their community may not have the political voice or financial backing of other groups.

In a statement, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services defended the reductions, saying the state's reimbursement rates remain competitive with neighboring states.

“Even with these adjustments, Nebraska's rates remain comparable to those of surrounding states,” DHHS said.

The department added that the changes are intended to preserve Medicaid over the long term.

“These actions will protect Medicaid's ability to serve Nebraskans who need it today while ensuring the program remains available to those who will need it tomorrow,” the department said.

The impact could extend beyond disability services.

Jeremy Nordquist with the Nebraska Hospital Association warned that additional reductions could put more pressure on rural hospitals that are already operating with slim financial margins.

“The average operating margin of our rural hospital is about a percent and a half,” Nordquist said. “So just barely above break even for those that are able to break even. And that's before all of these cuts start phasing in.”

For the Cogleys, the concern is that the latest reductions will not be the last.

“As far as we can tell, things are only going in one direction and it's not a positive one,” Vince Cogley said.

Andria Cogley said their focus remains on ensuring their daughter can live the best life possible.

“You want your child to live their best life, and we're responsible for helping her do that,” she said. “And that's why, you know, we want to make sure that people understand what's happening.”

For now, the Cogleys say they plan to continue advocating for their daughter and other families like theirs by pressuring Gov. Jim Pillen and state lawmakers to reconsider the cuts.

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