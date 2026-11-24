PAPILLION, Neb. — A historic building in downtown Papillion that has long been a neighborhood favorite is being preserved by its new tenants — who plan to turn the former movie theater into a donut shop while honoring its past.

For decades, the building has stood as one of a handful downtown that has withstood the test of time. Now, Glazed N Raised owners Jennifer and Jason Taylor plan to honor the family that built it by showcasing some artifacts from the original theater, along with movie theater carpeting.

"It will have the old school theater vibe," Jennifer Taylor said.

The theater was built in the late 1940s by the grandparents of Papillion City Councilman Steve Sunde — Art and Blanche Sunde. For Steve Sunde, the building holds deep family memories.

"When you walk in there's the ticket counter and the candy counter. Upstairs was where are grandparents lived they had a three bedroom apartment that's where we spent a lot of time," Sunde said as he pointed out features of the space.

He described what the building once meant to the community.

"This was the meeting place in Papillion this was the entertainment in Papillion bar none," Sunde said.

Sunde told me he's the only person on Earth who can say the old theater's address is on their birth certificate. Looking at old pictures, he pointed himself out.

"That would be me," Sunde said.

When I remarked on his serious expression in the photo, Sunde had an explanation.

"He's always real serious," Sunde said.

It's been decades since the building smelled like popcorn. Soon, it will smell like donuts.

The Taylors chose downtown Papillion as part of a broader expansion. Ever since the couple started in Gretna, they've expanded throughout Sarpy County, looking for locations that don't have many donut options.

Sunde and others said they're excited for the added convenience, and for the building's continued use.

"Everybody in the family is really happy that this building continues to be used people still get to see it," Sunde said.

The space sits empty right now — not ideal for movie watching or donut making. But the Taylors told me they really want to be up and running in time for National Donut Day in June.



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