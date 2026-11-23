LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska quarterback Anthony Colandrea is The Associated Press national player of the week in college football.

Colandrea passed for three touchdowns and ran for a fourth in a 31-28 victory over Ohio State that ended the Cornhuskers’ 31-game losing streak against AP Top 25 opponents.

Nebraska lands its first ranked-opponent win in a decade under Matt Rhule

The transfer from UNLV recorded 263 yards of total offense, his ninth game this season with at least 250.

His average of 280 yards in conference games leads the Big Ten.

His 200 yards passing against Ohio State pushed his career total to 10,039. He also has 1,661 career rushing yards.

Rebecca S. Gratz/AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz Nebraska quarterback Anthony Colandrea, left, carries the ball against Ohio State cornerback Devin Sanchez during the first half of an NCAA college football game n Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

He's the 21st player in Bowl Subdivision history with 10,000 career passing yards and 1,500 career rushing yards.



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