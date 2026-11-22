(CNN) — The Justice Department on Sunday asked a federal appeals court to lift its pause on a permit allowing the US Army to detonate nearly five tons of material containing lead azide at an Iowa munitions plant, saying the Army intends to carry out the detonation Tuesday.

The court’s order “does not enjoin or otherwise prohibit the Army from acting under a separate legal authority,” the Justice Department argued in a filing Saturday. The Army says the degraded material could explode on its own as temperatures drop. “The real choice, in other words, is not between a detonation and no detonation. It is between a planned and mitigated detonation and an unplanned and unmitigated explosion,” the filing said.

A federal appeals court temporarily paused the US Environmental Protection Agency permit that would allow the Army to detonate the material at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in tiny Middletown on Thursday after environmental groups sued. The detonation, originally scheduled for Friday morning, had been moved to Monday.

The Justice Department in its filing Friday was effectively trying to bypass judicial process and review, lawyers representing the environmental groups argued.

“People across numerous impacted communities speaking up and demanding accountability is the only reason there was an opportunity to pause and think about better ways to approach the lead azide problem,” Thien Chau, a senior attorney at Earthjustice, which represents the environmental groups, said in a statement Sunday. “Yet despite claiming public safety is its top priority and public communication is essential to trust, the Army seemed more concerned over the weekend with finding a way to sidestep the judicial process than on meeting the public’s demands for greater transparency, notice to affected communities, and far stronger protection of people, property, and the environment from serious harm.”

The Army, in coordination with the EPA, plans to destroy nearly 70 drums of lead azide, a compound used to detonate munitions, the military branch said.

Environmental groups suing the EPA said the Army as of late Sunday morning had failed to update the public about latest weather forecasts, as well as projections of the path of the plume containing lead dust. Lead is unhealthy at any level, and it’s especially dangerous to children, health officials said.

The Army’s plan has drawn heavy pushback from concerned Iowans and politicians about the plume’s spread over a vast swath of Iowa, the Mississippi River and into parts of Illinois.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday activated a state emergency operations center, while officials in nearby Illinois are warning residents about dust spilling over into their state.

The Federal Aviation Administration has restricted flights around Middletown from Monday through Wednesday, according to a temporary flight restriction notice.

Here’s what we know about the planned detonation and the legal fight.

Army says detonation is needed

The Army in March, during “routine stockpile surveillance,” discovered lead azide housed in bunkers had been degrading, according to Acting Army Secretary Adam Telle. Officials evaluating the best way to dispose of the material communicated with “stakeholders and the public in Middletown and the modeled impact area about the danger it posed,” Telle said.

The lead azide’s degraded status left it “extremely unstable and sensitive to even slight friction or movement,” according to an FAQ distributed by the Army to the community last month. “Packing and transporting it poses an unacceptable risk of accidental detonation to personnel handling and transporting as well as to the public.”

After coordinating with the EPA, experts and the community, officials “determined that a controlled detonation was the option that posed the lowest risk to the public in the immediate and surrounding area,” Telle said.

Army officials held an October 15 community meeting to share information about a potential detonation in late November, according to documents on the plant’s page. Then, on November 15, the community got a notice of a detonation on Friday, according to an Army news release.

After pushback, the Army rescheduled the detonation to Monday – the “latest possible moment prior to a forecasted temperature drop, which would risk further destabilization of the material,” Telle said.

While noting the court’s pause is still in place, the City of Fort Madison said Saturday it was notified that the detonation would most likely occur either Monday or Tuesday, but if it doesn’t happen this week, “another time will need to be arranged with additional planning.” City officials said they hadn’t been given any further information but expect the state to issue more details on Sunday.

Waiting too long to detonate the lead azide could pose more hazards later, Telle said. The emergency permit from the EPA would allow the Army to do the detonation between November 13 and February 11, 2027.

Still, the problem should have been evaluated 20 years ago, said Patrick O’Shaughnessy, a University of Iowa professor and environmental health expert.

“Somebody left it to rot that long, for it to now being the only option is to blow it up on site because it can’t be moved,” he told CNN. “It’s regrettable, and it’s almost, it’s hard to believe that it’s happening in this country.”

The Army had previously awarded a contract to MuniRem Environmental, a Georgia-based firm that uses chemicals to neutralize munitions, but later canceled the deal citing safety concerns, court filings show, as first reported by The New York Times, and instead opted to detonate the lead azide.

“This decision is supported by the technical consensus across military and federal explosive safety authorities that this is the only safe method of treatment,” read a partially redacted September letter included in the court filings from Amy L. Borman, deputy assistant secretary of the Army for Environment, Safety and Occupational Health.

CNN has reached out to the Army for comment.

Valentine Nzengung, a chief executive at MuniRem, told CNN the Army “told us that they evaluated reports and they found out that controlled detonation was the safest way, and that is why they were moving forward with controlled detonation. They did not provide us much more detail than this.”

Iowans and local officials push back

Officials at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant have regularly updated officials in Middletown – home to 363 people – about the planned detonation, according to Brieanna Beck, the city clerk and municipal officer, who said she has quickly shared each update on the city’s Facebook page. The city has been aware of the detonation plan for a couple of months, she told CNN in an email.

The Army plant sent letters to homes potentially affected by the detonation, Beck said.

The governor’s office and state agencies were coordinating with EPA and Army officials to “continuously monitor the situation and keep local partners informed,” Reynolds said Friday.

More than 80 miles north of Middletown, Cedar Rapids is preparing for the detonation. Officials in Iowa’s second-most populous city are taking steps to monitor the drinking water supply – drawn from wells along the Cedar River – for potential contamination, though they don’t anticipate impacts, according to a city update.

But plans and communication around the detonation have gotten strong pushback from environmental advocates, as well as state and federal politicians in Iowa and neighboring Illinois.

Officials in Iowa City, about 60 miles north of Middletown, said they didn’t know about the planned detonation until news began circulating early last week and were unaware of any state or federal agency formally notifying them, according to City Manager Geoff Fruin in a declaration on Saturday supporting the environmental groups’ lawsuit. An email Friday told the city an EPA team was deployed to collect a pre-detonation surface water sample because Iowa City, with a population of over 75,000 people, is within a 100-mile radius of the detonation, he said.

Iowa City officials have been discussing possible protocols to address impacts from the detonation, Fruin said. But he added it’s difficult to plan due to “lack of notice and information.”

Josh Turek, the US senator-elect for Iowa, has called for a delay to the detonation, saying he had “heard from many Iowans who are worried about their health and safety due to the potential risk of lead exposure as a result of the detonation.”

Rob Sand, the incoming governor, said Iowans’ safety now and in the future should be the government’s top concern. “An unacceptable lack of communication and clarity has made Iowans understandably concerned and angry about this situation,” he said. “The public deserves to know, if this is the safest option, why other options were worse.”

Parts of western and central Illinois could be affected by the lead plume under the current weather forecast, Illinois state officials said in an update Friday. Illinois health and environmental protection officials said they are monitoring the planned detonation and have issued updates to residents.

Illinois agriculture officials have issued guidance to protect livestock and pets. They recommended keeping animals inside until the plume has passed and washing them to remove potential contaminants. Meanwhile, officials warned of exposure through fishing.

Residents should stay indoors on the detonation day, with windows and doors closed for one to two days after as a precaution, Illinois officials said. They also encouraged people to use portable air cleaners equipped with a HEPA filter.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said Friday he had spoken with Telle, urging more transparency about the planned detonation.

“The State is still seeking more data from them on how this could impact Illinoisans and is working to keep you informed and safe,” Pritzker said.

What the court has said

Environmental advocates sued the US EPA on Thursday over the emergency permit allowing the Army to detonate the lead azide, citing concerns about the potential impacts of the explosion.

The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday temporarily stayed the EPA’s emergency permit until it rules on the groups’ emergency motion, but didn’t say when the court would take action on the case.

The Army, in a joint statement with the US Department of Health and Human Services and the EPA, said Friday afternoon, “The entire interagency is working together to ensure that the controlled detonation in Middletown, Iowa, is conducted in the safest fashion possible.”

“Officials have been meticulously planning for this event since March, and all agencies involved are prepared to take the most extreme mitigation measures available to ensure there is no risk to the public and any disruptions are minimized,” the statement said, adding they will keep local officials and the public updated.

The cleanup requirements under the current permit are inadequate to properly address the scope and degree of potential impacts, according to Chau, the senior attorney at Earthjustice, who filed the lawsuit on behalf of the Iowa Environmental Council and the Sierra Club Iowa Chapter.

There doesn’t appear to be sufficient understanding of how far the plume would spread, as well as which bodies of water, such as the Mississippi River, and land would be blanketed with lead dust, including where people live, Chau told reporters Friday.

Environmental advocates called on state leaders, including Reynolds, to take control of communication over the planned detonation.

“Iowans deserve a transparent, coordinated, and effective response to this unprecedented event,” Michael Schmidt, general counsel at the Iowa Environmental Council, said in a news briefing.

The Justice Department first cited a federal regulation that exempts responses to an “immediate threat” to human health, public safety, property or the environment from EPA permitting requirements in its Friday filing. In Saturday’s filing, it said the Army intends to invoke that exemption. Col. Aaron Teller, commander of the Army’s 71st Ordnance Group, which handles explosive ordnance disposal, determined the lead azide poses “an immediate threat,” according to a sworn declaration filed with Saturday’s notice.

The Justice Department has not responded to CNN’s request for comment.

“We want to be absolutely clear that the regulation they cite is an extraordinary and extreme backstop for situations where there is truly nothing else that can be done,” Rachel Rintelmann, a managing attorney at Earthjustice, said in an email of the Friday filing. “It is an incredibly high bar, and we urge the Army not to rely on it if it is only doing so to sidestep the ongoing processes to obtain transparency and protections that communities, government leaders, and the law demand.”

Health risks of lead exposure

There is no safe level of lead in the body, Dr. Sameer Vohra, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said in a statement. “(And) when inhaled or swallowed, it can pose serious health risks.”

With the detonation, the hope is if the lead azide spreads over a wider area, it won’t stay in high-level concentrations, according to O’Shaughnessy, the University of Iowa professor.

“It’s kind of like one of these, the solution to pollution is dilution, right?” he said.

There is the potential for exposure through the air during the initial plume or through touch after it has settled, he said, adding neither exposure is worse than the other because the lead will still build up in your body both ways.

Lead is toxic to the brain. Exposure is known to cause serious harm to children’s health, resulting in slowed growth and development, as well as problems with learning, behavior, hearing and speech, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Environmental advocates also warn the detonation could worsen health for residents in Iowa, which has the second-highest rate of cancer of any US state and is one of only three states where the rate is rising.

The local National Weather Service office forecasts cooler, drier conditions Tuesday, with highs in the upper 30s.

Wind conditions could affect how far lead particles travel. Wind speeds are expected near zero Tuesday, with weak winds blowing from north to south becoming near motionless by midday, CNN meteorologist Tyler Ory said.

The-CNN-Wire

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