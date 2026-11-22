OMAHA, Neb. — As Memorial Stadium prepares for a remodel, some Husker fans say their biggest concern isn't what the stadium will look like — it's where they'll be sitting when the project is complete.

For 36 years, Jim Garfield has been a Husker season ticket holder. But as part of the University of Nebraska's donation-based seat selection process, he's facing an additional $5,000 cost with no guarantee he'll get his original seat.

I asked Garfield about his decision and what it would mean if he chooses not to renew.

"I've got till February 11th to decide. But without some kind of guarantee, I'm gonna get the same seat. I probably won't renew," Garfield said.

Garfield said he will likely purchase individual game tickets instead. But what's harder to put a price on are the friendships he's built — relationships that have grown to sharing Christmas cards with the fans seated next to him.

"I'm sad about the relationships that, I'll probably never see these people again," Garfield said.

Other fans like Jason Casson are embracing the renovations but hope the university will prioritize longtime season ticket holders.

"I would just say, it's needed. It's a good thing. I am looking forward to it, but as far as the tickets, when we come back, maybe try to offer people their seats especially people who have had them since the '60s," Casson said.

And while the seats may change, the memories made inside Memorial will last a lifetime.

"I've got a picture of myself with Coach Devaney on the field when it was grass. I mean, I go back a long way," Garfield said.

When I asked if that was his favorite memory, he reflected on the moment.

"Oh, thank you, yes. Yeah. A friend of mine took the picture. I was getting his autograph, and I still have it," Garfield said.

Saturday's matchup against Ohio State marks the end of an era — and for some Husker fans, possibly their last game in the seats they have called home for decades.



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