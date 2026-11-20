OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — After more than a year of construction and millions of dollars invested, the GreenState Millard Activity Center is nearly ready to welcome athletes and visitors.

The 85,000-square-foot facility was built without taxpayer dollars and will be owned and operated by the Millard Public Schools Foundation. The foundation says the facility will essentially be gifted back for use by the school district.

“Millard Public Schools Foundation is going to own and operate this facility, but in essence we're gifting the use back to the school district,” foundation CEO Carlos Castillo said.

KMTV was the first television station to get a look inside the new facility.

A large portion of the building is dedicated to hardcourt sports, and some major events are already on the calendar.

“We're gonna be a site location for the Adidas tournament when they come to Omaha in May,” Castillo said. “So that's a big deal in the basketball world and it's an honor to host them here. They'll be one of the first major users of the facility.”

The center also includes several features designed to give young athletes a big-event experience, including a walk-up video tunnel wall leading to the courts and a selfie stage where athletes can take photos after competitions.

Outside, the property includes space for sand volleyball and cross-country events.

And there is room for the center to grow.

“It gives us another 20 acres that's undeveloped that we're kind of studying to figure out what the next project is for us,” Castillo said.

Turf will soon be installed in a dedicated training area, while another room will provide space for esports competitions.

The facility won't be limited to athletics.

It will also support the foundation's Spark program, a before- and after-school program serving more than 2,000 children each day.

“This will also serve as a hub for a lot of those kids in that program when they're out of school, during summer breaks, on weekends eventually,” Castillo said.

The GreenState Millard Activity Center will first undergo a soft opening, allowing organizers to make any final adjustments before competitions begin shortly after the new year.

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