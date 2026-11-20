OMAHA, Neb. — Records broken. History made. And a 32-year wait is finally over.

The Midland University Warriors are headed to the postseason for the first time since 1994, capping a season of milestones with the program's first playoff appearance in more than three decades.

"We all knew that we were able to do this. We just had to do it at the end of the day," quarterback Brodey Johnson said.

The season's milestones included head coach Jeff Jamrog earning G-PAC Co-Coach of the Year honors. But he says the biggest reward is what he sees from his players.

"And we have a lot of guys that, you know, that thought maybe their career was done, or came from another school and they've just bought into our culture," Jamrog said.

One of those players is wide receiver Tyson Money, who thought his football days were behind him.

"He got me, when I was working at Amazon, and I honestly didn't think I had a chance left to play anymore, so I would say this is a pretty blessed time of my life right now," Money said.

Money now leads the G-PAC Conference in punt returns.

"You're the comeback kid, man, this is your year," Tyson's mother, Lisa Money, said.

Linebacker Jay Ballard's success is no surprise to his former Boys Town coach.

"Ballard has been one of the hardest workers I have had in my 21 years here at Boys Town," Jesse Benda said.

Now Ballard is focused on the next challenge: Eastern Oregon University.

"Just playing our game, like, and not biting or shooting ourselves in the foot and just play complimentary football," Ballard said.

But the success goes beyond what the record books reflect.

"Just the brotherhood that we built, believing in one another, playing for the person next to, no egos," wide receiver TJ Covington said.

Thirty-two years to get back — and now the Warriors are looking to make their playoff run last.



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