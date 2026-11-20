PAPILLION, Neb. — Papillion Police say no criminal charges are anticipated after a 1-month-old infant was fatally injured in a dog attack earlier this week.

The incident occurred at a home on East Patton Street on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

Police say four dogs were at the home at the time. Two of them were in kennels, and the other two were loose.

"Through the investigation, detectives determined that the infant had been placed in a bassinet in the residence, while the two dogs were in the kitchen, separated from the infant by a gate," police shared. "The investigation also indicates that both parents were away from the infant for no more than two minutes, during which time the dogs gained access to the area where the infant was located. The infant sustained fatal injuries consistent with dog bites. As previously reported, the Nebraska Humane Society confirmed there had been no prior dangerous dog declarations or animal-related citations associated with the residence."

Both dogs were euthanized by the Nebraska Humane Society, officials said.

The investigation remains ongoing, but based on the information gathered to date, no criminal charges are anticipated. The case will be forwarded to the Sarpy County Attorney's Office for final review once the investigation is complete.

"This was a tragic incident that has had a devastating impact on the family. While we understand the public interest surrounding this case, we ask that the family's privacy be respected as they deal with the loss of their child," police said.



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