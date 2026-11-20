BENNINGTON, NE. — A popular Bennington restaurant is coming to Blackstone — and it carries far more than coffee and bagels.

For the owners, the cafe is a tribute to their daughter and the life she lived.

Hay Jay Cafe will soon open on the bottom floor of a mixed-use development going up at 38th Avenue and Dodge Street.

KMTV first introduced you to Deena Hannum and Hay Jay Cafe — a restaurant filled with purple, butterflies and named after her daughter, Hazel Jane.

"No matter what, 'Hay Jay' will be going around," Deena Hannum said.

Now, as the family prepares to open a second location in Blackstone, Hazel Jane will remain at the heart of it.

"We'll have something to honor her down here as well so everybody can continue the story," Deena Hannum said.

The new location will be on the bottom floor of the Block 38 apartment complex.

"We now get to be back in the Midtown area, which we have been trying to figure out a way to get down here again," Deena Hannum said.

The Hannums say the Blackstone spot will focus more on coffee than food.

Josh Hannum, a developer and Deena's husband, says the space is designed with the community in mind.

"There will be a bar in the back, our espresso machine will be in the front, and all our normal stuff will be in the front," Josh Hannum said. "This will be community space. We will have like couches and stuff like that."

The family is hoping to open in February — a month that already means a lot to them.

"Hazel Jane's angel-versary is during that month too, so maybe we can gear it up around that period? We'll find out," Deena Hannum said.

If you're a fan of the Bennington location, don't worry.

Deena says that location will stay open, leaving Hay Jay with two locations in the metro.