PAPILLION, Neb. — A 1-month-old infant has died after being attacked by dogs at a Papillion home, police say.

The Papillion Police Department was told about the attack around 5:05 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 500 block of East Patton Street.

First responders tried to save the infant, but the baby died at the home from the injuries, according to police.

Police say four dogs were at the home at the time. Two of them were in kennels, and the other two were loose. Officers believe the two loose dogs were involved in the attack.

Both dogs were euthanized by the Nebraska Humane Society, officials said.

The home had no prior dangerous dog declarations and no past animal-related citations, according to the Nebraska Humane Society.

"The investigation remains ongoing, with a significant amount of work still to be completed," officials with the department said. "Our thoughts are with the family as they deal with this tragic loss."



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