OMAHA, Neb. — Boys Town High School has qualified for the C-1 state championship for the first time since 2008, ending an 18-year drought.

Here at the Boys Town campus in Omaha, players from all walks of life have come together to accomplish something special. For these young men, the opportunity is about much more than the sport.

Different backgrounds. Different journeys. But one common goal. For these Boys Town players, the road to a state championship is more than what happens on the field.

"When you first get here, you know, everybody from all different areas, you got certain friends, certain other people, but you all have to come together on one team and learn how to get along, it's tough," linebacker and running back Khyren Wilson said.

Through those challenges, they've built something bigger than football — a brotherhood and an opportunity to succeed together.

"For them to come from some of their different backgrounds and have the opportunity to be successful and have this opportunity to do it with this community of Boys Town has been very special," strength and conditioning coach Jesse Benda said.

That success is being celebrated across campus.

"Giddy, that's the only word, Giddy, proud, elated, these are really great boys who have worked really hard besides these coaches and they deserve this," 12th grade English teacher Stephanie Schernikau said.

But for the coaches, the biggest accomplishment isn't just making it to state. It's watching these young men grow and learn far beyond the game.

"It is important part of growing up, it makes me feel proud that we have a program that teaches somethings other than the X's and O's and schemes of football, something they will take with them the rest of their lives and skills hopefully will help them be successful," head coach Chris Nizzi said.

For the team's quarterback, one of those lessons has been accountability.

"I am thankful for all the coaches holding me accountable before I came to Boys Town I didn't really hold myself accountable and they hold me accountable not just on the football field but in the classroom and the homes," quarterback Chase White said.

These players may have arrived at Boys Town on different paths, but now they have a chance to make history as one team.

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