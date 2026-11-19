OMAHA, Neb. — The city of Omaha is currently wrapping up a traffic study of 13th Street in Little Bohemia. Business owners in the neighborhood say speeding traffic is a growing problem.

Caroline McBride, president of the Little Bohemia Business Improvement District, said traffic calming measures would make the street safer for pedestrians and better for the neighborhood overall.

"Slowing it down with the traffic calming mechanisms is going to be really great for the neighborhood," McBride said.

"Have you felt unsafe?" 3 News Now's Little Bohemia Neighborhood Reporter Jeremy Fredricks asked.

"There are some things that I wouldn't do on 13th Street. Like right now I wouldn't ride a bike or a scooter. I'm very aware of when I'm crossing the streets," McBride said.

Little Bohemia is a rapidly transforming neighborhood just south of Downtown Omaha. It is full of businesses, many of them new. McBride said those businesses depend on foot traffic, and that requires people to feel safe walking the street.

"They are getting the walking and pedestrian traffic. So we need to have a sense of safety," McBride said.

Katie Mock, co-owner of Fizzy's Fountain and Liquors, said the speeding traffic is not just a safety issue — it's an economic one.

"If you can't cross the street, that's an economic barrier for a business," Mock said.

Mock said she has witnessed the danger firsthand.

"I watched a car flip on its side right in front of Fizzy's out our window," Mock said.

McBride said the current environment on 13th Street is working against the neighborhood's identity.

"It can create a kind of an unsafe environment feeling, which really isn't the vibe we're going for down here," McBride said.

A spokesperson for Omaha Public Works said any changes to the street are still years away from becoming a reality.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

OMAHA, Neb. —

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.