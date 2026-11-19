HAMBURG, Iowa — A newly released preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board details the deadly plane crash that killed a pilot and passenger near Hamburg, Iowa.

A Piper PA-28-180 crashed at 7:33 p.m. CST on Nov. 2, according to preliminary information provided by the NTSB. Federal records show the plane was being flown as a personal flight.

Investigators say the trip was meant to end with a hunting outing. A friend of the passenger told the NTSB the pilot planned to fly the passenger to Webster, South Dakota, so the passenger and friend could go hunting together. Around midday, the passenger texted his friend to warn they might not reach Webster due to weather and could instead land in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The friend offered to pick him up there and drive him the rest of the way. The passenger sent a text later than evening saying they were leaving, but the friend was not sure if they were going to try to fly to Webster as originally planned or fly to Sioux Falls.

The plane had been fueled earlier that evening at Kansas City Airport-Wheeler Field in Missouri, taking on just under 47 gallons of aviation gasoline at around 6:30 p.m. Flight tracking data shows it left Kansas City and headed northwest. Roughly half an hour into the flight, the aircraft shifted through several headings before turning back to the northwest. About nine minutes after that, investigators say it began a spiraling descent from 4,800 feet and crashed into a shallow, tree-filled ravine.

Two men, identified as Brandon K. Schatz, 44, and Kyle J. Ginavan, 45, both of Kansas City, Kansas, died at the scene, according to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office.

Two neighbors who lived near the crash site told investigators they heard a loud engine sound before hearing a “loud crash or bang.” One of the witnesses stated that it was “wet and cloudy” at the time of the accident.

A weather reading taken around the time of the crash at an airport about 8 nautical miles away reported 10 miles of visibility and an overcast cloud layer at 1,000 feet.

Investigators recovered the airplane for a further examination.

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