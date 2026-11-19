OMAHA, Neb. — For Colin and Jessica Duggan, the years of construction outside their Downtown Omaha restaurant window may finally be about to pay off.

The co-owners of Kitchen Table, located directly across the street from the new Mutual of Omaha Tower, have watched the project take shape for years — alongside construction on the Omaha Streetcar.

"We're really looking forward to having new neighbors down here, and kind of getting the neighborhood back to normal function," Colin Duggan said.

With thousands of employees expected to work in the tower, Duggan says the impact on the business could be significant.

"Oh, I think it's gonna be huge. I'm really excited about it," he said.

One of the biggest draws, he said, isn't just the foot traffic — it's the parking.

"I'm really excited about the parking, right across the street. Parking is always an issue down here, and having that many stalls, run by the city, directly across the street, is gonna be a huge bonus for us," Duggan said.

The 2,200 parking spots in the new development will be available to the public on nights and weekends.

Duggan said his restaurant already draws a strong customer base from nearby corporate neighbors.

"A significant portion of our business now comes from UP and First National, and the other buildings that are close by, headquarters and such. So, yeah, having another large stable of customers right across the street is gonna be brilliant," Duggan said.

A sign on the wall inside Kitchen Table reads "Glad You Are Here" — a sentiment Duggan hopes to extend to many new faces once the building is open.

Employees are expected to begin moving into the Mutual of Omaha Tower in early 2027.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

OMAHA, Neb. —

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.