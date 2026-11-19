COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Tipico Helado, a sweet addition to the 100 block in Council Bluffs, exists because owner Cindy Estrada needed to support herself in college.

Estrada recently won a business pitch competition, including $10,000 she can put toward a business bringing something new to downtown Council Bluffs.

"And when they announced first place I couldn't believe it. I kept turning around to my partner and I was sobbing," Estrada said.

As a University of Nebraska at Omaha student, Estrada started selling treats from the original, South Omaha Tipico Helado shop out of her car during the pandemic.

"It was in a cooler," Estrada said, laughing.

Estrada and her partner sized up to a pushcart they'd haul to places like the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge.

"I was able to pay off my dorm and my college tuition," she said.

Then, they got an ice cream trailer. Based on her childhood experience of moving to Council Bluffs from Texas, she thought it was needed.

"There wasn't any Mexican snack that I could eat or hang out at. I'd have to go to Omaha with my grandparents," Estrada said.

Misael Vallin, a 17-year-old customer, says that matters: "A lot of things that you would like as Mexican tradition, it would be here. Everything's good."

Conner Mowery is the manager of entrepreneurial development for Advance Southwest Iowa, which co-sponsors REV — the shark-tank-style competition — with TS Bank. He says Estrada already has a proven track record.

"They have the trajectory, the business attitude ,and really the business know-how. You talk to Cindy, she's a brilliant business mind," Mowery said.

Estrada says they launched the franchise without loans. The $10,000 prize will allow them to make ice cream in the store, focusing on local favorites. It's welcome news for one group of neighbors she sees often.

"Grandchildren with grandparents — since grandparents always give them more ice cream that parents do."

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