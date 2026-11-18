OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — As holiday shopping ramps up and consumers spend more time online, cybersecurity experts are warning that scammers have a powerful new tool at their disposal: artificial intelligence.

A threat report from Google warns that criminals are increasingly using AI-powered tools to help identify and exploit security weaknesses. Robin Gandhi, a cybersecurity professor with the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s College of Information Science and Technology, said sophisticated tools are also becoming easier for criminals to obtain and use.

“In dark marketplaces, you can actually buy these tools in packages very easily,” Gandhi said. “So it's becoming very easy for an attacker to just point and click and launch a very advanced attack.”

The growing cyber threat comes as major disruptions and reported attacks continue to highlight vulnerabilities in the systems people and businesses rely on.

For consumers, particularly those shopping online during the holiday season, Gandhi said one of the simplest protections is also one of the most important: slow down.

Rather than clicking a link in an email, advertisement or message and immediately making a purchase, Gandhi recommends navigating to a retailer’s website independently.

“I am actually going to open up a browser, go to that website myself, search for that product, and then buy it,” Gandhi said. “It takes time, but you slowed down to see that yes this is the right thing.”

Payment method can matter

Consumers should also think carefully about how they pay online.

Many credit cards allow customers to lock certain types of transactions or set alerts that notify them when purchases exceed a chosen amount. Those safeguards can help consumers quickly spot charges they did not authorize.

Credit cards can also provide consumers with additional options when a fraudulent transaction occurs.

“There are some fallback strategies with credit cards, but when you're dealing with debit cards or directly with your accounts there does seem to be more of a chance that you can't recover quite quickly,” Gandhi said.

Keep a close eye on your accounts

Even with added security measures, awareness remains critical. Consumers should regularly review their bank and credit card accounts and investigate unfamiliar charges or transactions.

That can be especially important during the holiday shopping season, when a higher volume of purchases may make an unauthorized transaction easier to overlook.

Anyone who believes they have been the victim of an online scam or cybercrime can also report it to the FBI through its Internet Crime Complaint Center at fbi.gov/investigate/cyber.

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