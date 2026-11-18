OMAHA, Neb. — A man attacked by a group of teenagers on an Omaha Metro bus is now sharing his account of what happened, hoping that by speaking out he can help prevent something like this from happening to anyone else.

Xavier Woods was one of two people attacked by 20 to 40 teenagers on the bus, a story we first brought you Friday. He says he noticed the bus was already crowded when a large group of teens boarded.

"Right away, I already knew the bus was kind of full, but when the kids got on, I just said to myself, I was like, Whoa, this is too many kids," Woods said.

Woods says he noticed one of the teens staring at him, then realized his cellphone was missing.

"And so I got up. I said, Hey, was one of y'all took my phone, give it back? And then so nobody gave it back. So I said, hey, just come outside, you gotta see me," Woods said.

Woods says once he stepped off the bus, the teens began attacking his friend, Rose, before coming for him. He suffered multiple injuries in the assault.

"I don't even want to look at the video, because... It was messed up. they fractured my nose, my eyes messed up, um... over here, my arm, over here, got messed up, like, just a couple of bruises. I'm just, I'm more just shocked and traumatized," Woods said.

Beyond the physical injuries, Woods says the emotional impact has been difficult. "Never know who having a bad day. Them kids probably could have had a bad day or something. I don't know," Woods said.

Woods also thanked the community and the Omaha Police Department for their support and work in connection with the nine arrests.

But Woods says he's not staying silent. He's now calling for change, hoping another passenger never has to experience what he did.

"Mat bus company I don't even know if they even trying to reach out or not, but I'm reaching out to y'all. I'm coming. Like, something needs to be done," Woods said.

Metro officials said they're working on additional safety initiatives, including a new student pass system designed to track students who ride the bus and increased security through the Riley Protection Group.

Woods is currently seeking legal representation to assist with his case. Anyone with relevant information or who may be able to provide legal assistance is encouraged to contact him via email at Xavierwoods160@gmail.com

Additionally, those who wish to support Woods during his recovery and help cover his medical expenses can make a donation through Cash App at $aldreenG.

Woods says any support, contributions, or information are greatly appreciated during this difficult time.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.